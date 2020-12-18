COVID-19: Daily Voice's Interactive Map Of Cases In Our PA Coverage Area

Daily Voice is presenting this interactive map above to track positive tests of COVID-19 in our coverage of Pennsylvania.

The color of each county on the map is determined by the density of cases, ie. the number of cases per 10,000 population.

The tracker also includes updates on ICU bed capacity.

Click each county on the map for details. Bookmark this page and check back here for ongoing updates.

Sources:

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/health/health-topics/coronavirus.page

https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/county-county-breakdown-positive-cases

https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/covid2019_dashboard.shtml

https://portal.ct.gov/coronavirus

https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting (Note that Massachusetts reports number by county once a week)

https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx

https://carlsonschool.umn.edu/mili-misrc-covid19-tracking-project (Note that this percentage is updated once a week)

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.