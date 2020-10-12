Community Rallies For Bucks County Firefighter Battling Cancer For 5th Time

The community in Bucks County is rallying for a beloved volunteer firefighter battling cancer for the fifth time.

John Scheetz -- a current trustee, former president and life member of the Langhorne-Middletown Fire Company -- was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. Since then, he's underwent countless surgeries in treatments.

Next month, he's going to have his bladder and prostate removed. Scheetz -- formerly a borough councilman -- has been out of work since the fall, and is facing at least another three months off.

While he's currently awaiting approval for short-term disability, his coworkers have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help ease the burden for Scheetz and his wife, Francia.

As of Dec. 10, more than $8,200 had been raised on the campaign for Scheetz, organized by Patrick McWilliams.

"John is a very prideful person who will want to kill us for posting this request for help," McWilliams said, "but John has been there for our community when the residents are in need and we are asking for you to help be there for him."

Click here to donate.

