Children's Bathrobes Recalled Due To Safety Hazards

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled children's bathrobes.

The Jan. 12 recall includes the China-based HulovoX 100% micro-polyester children's robes.

The bathrobes failed to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

The products were sold in sizes 3T through 12 in 22 multicolored tie-dye and rainbow colors.

The 3,500 long-sleeve robes were sold exclusively online at Amazon from January 2021 through May 2021 for about $30.

The products have a sewn-in side seam belt, internal button closure and some have a hood with unicorn décor features such as a mane, ears, and horn.

Customers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children and stop using them.

Consumers who purchased the garments from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform and provided prepaid mailers to return the products for a refund. Consumers can also contact HulovoX to request a postage prepaid mailer to return the products for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported.

