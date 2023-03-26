Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Chemical Spill May Have Tainted Drinking Water For Residents Along Delaware River

Cecilia Levine
Map of those potentially impacted by March 24 chemical spill in Delaware River.
Map of those potentially impacted by March 24 chemical spill in Delaware River. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Water Department

Philadelphia water officials are urging some residents who live along the Delaware River to avoid the drinking water after a chemical spill last Friday, March 24.

The latex spill occurred in Bristol Township around midnight, prompting intakes at the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant to be opened at high tide, but closed at approximately 5 a.m. 

While contaminants have not been found in the system as of Sunday, March 26, officials said they could not be 100 percent sure there would not be traces of the chemicals in the tap water over the weekend.

See map above for those potentially impacted.

"Our best information is that people who ingest water will not suffer any near-term symptoms or acute medical conditions," Deputy Managing Director for the City’s Office of Transportation Michael Carrol said.

"We foresee no reason to seek medical attention related to this event.

"There is no concern over skin exposure or fire hazard. Likewise, we have no concern over inhaling fumes at the levels we are evaluating."

