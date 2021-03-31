Central Bucks School District Warns Of Possible Closure As COVID-19 Infections Rise

The Central Bucks School District is warning families of a possible transition to virtual learning or even closure if COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise.

The school district is experiencing the highest number of positive infections in a single week since the start of the school year, according to a letter posted Wednesday by school officials on the district website.

Over the past fourteen school days, 19 students have been infected at the elementary level, 15 at the middle school level, and 31 at the high school level, according to the district's COVID-19 case dashboard.

The dashboard is updated every day at 4 p.m.

As cases continue to rise, school officials noted the difficulties that come with keeping the schools open for in-person instruction as the county health department's contract tracing and cleaning procedures will become hindered.

"This attestation establishes positive case thresholds that can trigger a building closure," school officials wrote.

School officials insist there is no evidence that the new cases represent in-school spread and that they "remain confident in the policies and procedures contained within [our] health and safety plan."

"We continue to encourage our students to stay home when sick and practice responsible social distancing when outside of school. Wash hands and wear a mask according to local, state, and federal recommendations."

