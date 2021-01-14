Bucks County Health Department Opens 1st Vaccination Clinic

The first COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened this week to emergency medical personnel and healthcare workers, health officials announced.

The Bucks County Health Department opened the appointment-only clinic in Langhorne on Tuesday as part of Phase 1A inoculation efforts.

It is exclusively for healthcare workers who received invitations from the county Health Department or from their employers, officials said.

Authorities said 422 doses of the vaccine were given on opening day, and they expect those numbers to increase in the following days.

Space for the clinic has been provided by Woods Services, where vaccinations are set to continue for at least the next three weeks, county officials said.

“These vaccinations mark the start of the final stages in the battle against COVID,” county Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker said in a release.

“Once enough people are vaccinated, we expect to see major changes in the disease morbidity and mortality. Please exercise patience, and over the next couple of months, we hope to help as many people in Bucks County as possible.”

Vaccinations have been underway in hospitals in Bucks County for several weeks, with many recipients now receiving their second dose.

Health officials emphasized that the county is now focused on reaching the individuals eligible under 1A to receive the vaccine who have been unable to get it from their local hospital.

A total of 10,936 partial vaccinations have been administered in Bucks, the fourth-highest total in Pennsylvania, officials said.

In addition, 1,630 full vaccinations have been administered, the third-highest county total in the state.

The county's next phase, 1B, is expected to begin sometime in February, officials said.

Those who wish to stay updated about vaccinations in Bucks, including breakdowns of eligibility under upcoming phases, are encouraged to visit the county's vaccine information portal.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.