Bucks Community Supports Daughter After Sellersville Mom's Mysterious Disappearance

With her mother officially missing and her father in police custody, the Bucks County community is rallying around Emma Capaldi.

As Daily Voice previously reported, Emma reported her mother, 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi, as missing on Oct. 12. She had last seen her mother two days earlier at the family home in Sellersville, police have said.

Investigators worked the case for weeks before taking her husband Stephen Capaldi into custody for questioning on Dec. 9.

Later that day, Bucks County officials found human remains near Philadelphia International Airport while investigating Capaldi's disappearance, multiple outlets have reported.

The remains have not been officially identified, and Stephen Capaldi does not appear to have active criminal charges filed against him in the state court record database.

The tragic events have left Emma without either of her parents, loved ones wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

"This GoFundMe is for Emma and for whatever she may need," organizers wrote. "May the whole family find a little peace and healing."

As of Monday, Dec. 12, the fund drive has raised nearly $15,000 of its $50,000 goal.

"My beautiful mother is gone from this world," Emma wrote in a tribute on Facebook Sunday, Dec. 11.

"She made me who I am. She touched so many people."

