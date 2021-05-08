Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Bucks Daily Voice

AFL-CIO President, Pennsylvania Native Richard Trumka Dies At 72

Nicole Acosta
Richard Trumka
Richard Trumka Photo Credit: AFL-CIO/Flickr

Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at 72, reports say.

Born in Nemacolin, PA, the attorney, and organized labor leader was remembered as a "relentless champion of workers' rights, workplace safety, worker-centered trade, democracy and so much more,” according to a statement released Thursday by AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner.

His cause of death was not made public, however, sources knowledgeable of the matter told Politico he died of what was believed to be a heart attack.

The AFL-CIO represents more than 12.5 million workers. Trumka had served as its president since 2009.

Click here for the full report by Politico.

