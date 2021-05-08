AFL-CIO President, Pennsylvania Native Richard Trumka Dies At 72

Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at 72, reports say.

Born in Nemacolin, PA, the attorney, and organized labor leader was remembered as a "relentless champion of workers' rights, workplace safety, worker-centered trade, democracy and so much more,” according to a statement released Thursday by AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner.

Statement from AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner on the passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka: Posted by AFL-CIO on Thursday, August 5, 2021

His cause of death was not made public, however, sources knowledgeable of the matter told Politico he died of what was believed to be a heart attack.

The AFL-CIO represents more than 12.5 million workers. Trumka had served as its president since 2009.

Click here for the full report by Politico.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.