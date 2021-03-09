Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
9-Month-Old Afghan Baby Dies After Evacuation Flight To Philadelphia

Cecilia Levine
Afghan refugees arrive in Philadelphia.
Afghan refugees arrive in Philadelphia. Photo Credit: Philadelphia International Airport

A 9-month-old baby girl on an evacuation flight from Afghanistan to Philadelphia died Wednesday night, city officials confirmed.

The baby suffered a medical emergency on the flight and was unresponsive when the plane landed just after 9:15 p.m., according to USCustom and Border Protection told ABC News.

The girl was pronounced dead at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. 

Due to her age, the baby's death is being investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit.

