$8.5M Settlement Reached In Pepper Spray Death Of Philadelphia Inmate

The family of an inmate who died after pepper spray was used on him at a state prison in 2019 will receive an $8.5 million settlement -- the largest settlement for a state prison death in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections filed the agreement for Tyrone Briggs' family on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Briggs -- who had asthma -- was arrested at 15 years old for raping a girl two years his junior at gunpoint.

He was facing up to 30 years in the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy, when a corrections officer tried to break up a fight and sprayed prolonged streams of pepper spray at Briggs' face, authorities previously said.

