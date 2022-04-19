$250K Powerball Winner Sold In Bucks County

A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $250,000 was sold in the Philadelphia suburbs.

The ticket for the Saturday, April 16 drawing was sold at One Hope Mart on York Road in Warminster, lottery officials said Monday, April 18.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 15-21-32-62-65, and the red Powerball 26.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

