New Video Shows Fatal Shooting Of Teen Boy On SEPTA Bus

It happened on Wednesday, May 24, around 11 p.m., said city police. The bus was on the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue when the suspect got into a "verbal argument" with a 15-year-old commuter, authorities wrote.

The victim, later identified as Randy Mills of Northwest Philadelphia, died from his injuries, police said.

The police video shows the suspect board the bus, then cuts to show him standing and reaching for a weapon, investigators say. Another clip shows a "person of interest" appearing to look around the bus floor.

Anyone who can identify either man is asked to call or text PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip on the department's website.

A $20,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in every city homicide, police added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.