Jonathan Brodecki, 21, surrendered to police on multiple felony charges Thursday, authorities said,

Investigators believe Brodecki, using the name Jack Goodric, used multiple fake social media accounts to sexually extort nine victims in several states. Police said he used his account to impersonate a teenage boy and convinced the victims to send him explicit photos.

When one victim, 15, attempted to break off contact with Brodecki, police said he "threatened to post the explicit images of her publicly."

"At least one other victim, a 13-year-old girl, was sexually extorted by Brodecki, who threatened to find her and rape her, as well as publicly post explicit images of her," Bensalem police said.

He is charged with more than 40 felonies including sexual abuse of children, sexual extortion, and terroristic threats, police said. His bail was set at 10 percent of $5 million at his arraignment on Thursday, court records show.

Investigators say there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ryan Kolb of the Bensalem Township Police Department at 215-633-3746.

