Morrisville Man Guilty Of Raping Ex-GF's 8-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly, Officials ay

Because of the girl's bravery, Cory Hegelein, of Morrisville, Falls Township, was found guilty of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old, indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age, and corruption of minors, the Bucks County DA's Office announced Friday, June 14.

Hegelein had been dating the girl's mother when he raped her in multiple rooms of the apartment, Deputy District Attorney Jovin Jose said. The girl recalled the incidents in detail in a court room this week.

"This is the second time this week I have had the privilege of commending the strength of a young victim who faced the predator who preyed upon her,” District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said. “Thanks to her strength, and the outstanding work done by the prosecutorial team, this defendant stands convicted of these heinous crimes.”

The investigation began in November 2022 when Falls Township police received a report that a child had “possible inappropriate sexual contact with an adult.” In a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, which was played in court, the victim, who was 10 at the time, said that Hegelein raped her on several occasions, most recently a week before police received the report.

She said she was 8 when he first raped her.

The girl also told police that Hegelein would show her pornography on his cellphone. The victim’s brother, who testified in court, confirmed some of the details.

During their investigation, Falls Township investigators executed a search warrant at Hegelein’s apartment and collected three cellphones, which belonged to Hegelein. Police also collected clothing, towels, and bedding from the apartment.

Testing at the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab found evidence of sperm on a red blanket, which was a match to Hegelein. The testing also found DNA evidence on the red blanket that was linked to the victim.

An analysis of Hegelein’s cellphones led to the discovery of pornography, including some that he took from inside the home, officials said.

This case was investigated by Falls Township Detective Ronald MacPherson and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Jovin Jose.

The trial before Common Pleas Judge Gary B. Gilman began Monday. Sentencing was deferred for 120 days as Hegelein undergoes a pre-sentence evaluation and an evaluation by the Sex Offender Assessment Board.

