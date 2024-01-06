Mom Murders 4-Year-Old Son, Tells Family He Was Struck Dead By Car: Philadelphia Police

Dominique Bailey, of Lebanon Street, has been charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, false reports, abuse of corp, and related offenses, Philadelphia police said on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The city police department's special victims unit launched an investigation into the case on Dec. 30, 2023, following a media outlet inquiring about a missing child in West Philadelphia, police said, despite no prior reports of the missing boy.

During the course of the investigation, various sources said that Bailey had told family members that the boy had been fatally struck by a car. However, the assigned investigator found no evidence supporting this claim, police said.

Bailey was found on Thursday, Jan. 4 and taken for questioning.

An address on the 3800 block of Reno Street was identified, leading to the preparation and execution of a search warrant on Friday, Jan. 5. A male individual was apprehended during the search and taken to SVU for further investigation. His identity was not released.

Bailey gave information on her involvement in the death of her 4-year-old child on January 5, 2024. However, the location of his body remains undetermined, police said.

The investigation is ongoing for the male suspect and this remains a developing news story.

