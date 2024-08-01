Partly Cloudy 96°

Woman Left Infant In Car On 90-Degree Day, Quakertown Police Say

A Bethlehem woman is accused of leaving a baby in a hot car, Quakertown police said in an updated release on Wednesday, July 31. 

 Photo Credit: Quakertown Borough Police Department
Janelle Loveless, 33, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to borough police. 

The infant was spotted in an unattended car at 245 W. Broad St. on July 5, authorities said. The windows were slightly cracked and the car was not running, officials wrote. 

Bystanders removed the baby from the vehicle and contacted police, who found Loveless nearby, authorities said. The infant was taken to St. Luke's Hospital-Bethlehem Campus for treatment and was later released. 

Loveless' bail was set at $25,000 and her preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22, court records show. 

