Woman Left Infant In Car On 90-Degree Day, Quakertown Police Say

Janelle Loveless, 33, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to borough police.

The infant was spotted in an unattended car at 245 W. Broad St. on July 5, authorities said. The windows were slightly cracked and the car was not running, officials wrote.

Bystanders removed the baby from the vehicle and contacted police, who found Loveless nearby, authorities said. The infant was taken to St. Luke's Hospital-Bethlehem Campus for treatment and was later released.

Loveless' bail was set at $25,000 and her preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22, court records show.

