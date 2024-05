Officials said Clarence Hartzell's black Nissan Frontier was last spotted near Bristol Pike and Street Road in Bensalem. He is 5-foot-6 and 165 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Morrisville police at 215-295-8111 or email l.halas@morrisvillepolice.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.