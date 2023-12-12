Miguel Angel Sanchez, 32, was arraigned on charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, and related counts in November, prosecutors said in a release.

The investigation began on Oct. 24, when a 15-year-old girl told Quakertown police that she had been raped in a white sedan at the West Broad Street Giant the night before, the release says.

Detectives reviewed security footage from the parking lot and were able to link the vehicle to Sanchez, whose driver's license photo matched a picture from the victim's phone, authorities wrote.

Prosecutors also believe the 32-year-old had asked the victim and another 16-year-old for sexual pictures and images on social media in exchange for money.

Sanchez was denied bail at his Nov. 3 arraignment after being deemed a flight risk and a danger to the community, the DA's Office said. Records show his next appearance in a Bucks County court is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Sanchez also faces charges of indecent assault, strangulation, false imprisonment, and related counts in Montgomery County stemming from a June 2022 incident, according to court records.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims and anyone with information is asked to call the Quakertown Borough Police Department at 215-536-5002.

