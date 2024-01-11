Michael Smith-Davis, 25, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 11 for attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, and related counts, said city police in a release.

The shooting happened late on Nov. 5, 2022, authorities have said. Police responded to the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue to find nine people suffering from gunshot wounds. All were taken to Temple University Hospital where four were placed in critical condition and the five others were stabilized, according to officials.

Investigators say the victims were customers at various businesses on the block and that they fled into a nearby bar when the shooting started.

Detectives did not say what led them to identify Smith-Davis as a suspect.

An arrest warrant was also issued for a second suspect, a minor who is currently in custody on unrelated charges, police said.

"Due to being a juvenile and not (being) formally charged in this investigation, the name of the second suspect is not releasable at this time," the release concluded.

