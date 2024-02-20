Margaret Carol Wininger was the "Sugarloaf Jane Doe," troopers wrote in a release.

Wininger's remains were found badly decomposed off of Tomhicken Road in Sugarloaf Township on Dec. 12, 1994, authorities said. The condition of the remains prevented investigators from identifying her, or even learning her cause of death, for decades, officials explained.

"Through recent advancements in DNA technology and forensic genealogy, a possible relative for this unidentified woman was discovered," state police said.

"Through an interview with this relative, an additional DNA sample was obtained. The sample confirmed the relative was her sister."

Wininger was born Sept. 5, 1948, and attended West Hazelton High School in 1965-66, according to troopers. She was living with relatives in Northeast Philadelphia when she went missing sometime in the early 1990s, authorities said.

Police continue to investigate her death. Anyone who had contact with Wininger in the early 1990s is asked to call Trooper Brian Noll of the Troop N Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit at 570-220-8475 or bnoll@pa.gov.

