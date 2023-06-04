Man Hoping For Hot Night With Teen Girl At Bensalem Motel Ends Up In Handcuffs: Police

John Delgado started up conversation with whom he thought was a 13-year-old girl on a social media dating app on Tuesday, May 21, police in Bensalem said.

During conversations, Delgado clarified his intentions of meeting up with the girl to perform sexual acts on her, police said. The conversations continued and Delgado, 44, agreed to meet up with the girl on April 10, authorities said.

Delagdo drove to a local hotel but the meet never happened. Delgado continued the sexual conversations with the girl asking her to meet in person.

On June 2, Delgado, once again agreed to meet the girl after her mother left for work. He drove from his home in Philadelphia to a motel on Bristol Pike in Bensalem, but when he arrived, it wasn't the girl who greeted him.

Police were waiting for Delgado and swiftly took him into custody.

He was charged with Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Person less than 16 years of Age, Unlawful Contact with a Minor and related charges. Delgado was arraigned by District Justice Michael Gallagher and remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $750,000 bail.

