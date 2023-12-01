Man Found Bound, Gagged In Philadelphia 'Appears To Be Suicide' Victim: PD

The victim, 65, was discovered early on Nov. 30 on the 700 block of Kentwood Street, authorities confirmed to Daily Voice. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said his hands were tied with zip ties and duct tape was found across his mouth.

"This appears to be a suicide," a PPD spokesperson said Friday, Dec. 1.

Authorities did not release his name.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text, and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

