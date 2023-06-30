Man Drowns After Rescuing Children In Lake Nockamixon

It happened on Thursday, June 29, officials wrote in a release.

Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas, 37, "disappeared in the water following his rescue of two children who were swimming," the Coroner's Office said. His cause of death was drowning and the manner was ruled accidental.

“Our office extends its deepest condolences to the Decedent’s family and friends during this difficult time as they process this tragic loss," said Coroner Meredith Buck.

