Man Drowns After Rescuing Children In Lake Nockamixon

A man is dead after leaping into Lake Nockamixon to save two children who "appeared to be in distress," says the Bucks County Coroner's Office. 

Nockamixon State Park
Nockamixon State Park Photo Credit: Facebook/Nockamixon State Park
Mac Bullock
It happened on Thursday, June 29, officials wrote in a release. 

Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas, 37, "disappeared in the water following his rescue of two children who were swimming," the Coroner's Office said. His cause of death was drowning and the manner was ruled accidental. 

“Our office extends its deepest condolences to the Decedent’s family and friends during this difficult time as they process this tragic loss," said Coroner Meredith Buck. 

