Authorities were called to the 900 block of Fanshawe Street at 11:30 p.m. for reports of a person with a weapon, the department said. They arrived to find a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The unnamed man was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died from his wounds before midnight, police said.

The killing is under investigation by PPD's Homicide Detectives Division, they added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.