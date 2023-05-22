Victim Airlifted After 'Major Accident' In Bucks County: Police

It happened at about 1:30 p.m. on May 22, township police wrote in a release. A driver in a Mini Cooper pulled out of an office complex onto Stony Hill Road and hit a BMW SUV, the department said.

The BMW "spun and rolled over" with five people inside, they continued. Two people were ejected from the SUV while three others had to be extricated by first responders, police said.

Four people in the BMW were taken to area hospitals, and a fifth was airlifted to Temple Hospital in critical condition, authorities wrote. The driver of the Mini Cooper was reportedly treated at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by Lower Makefield police and County Accident Investigators, the release says.

Stony Hill Road is shut down between Route 332 and Township Line Road and drivers are urged to steer clear, Township officials said around 3 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.