The first incident happened around 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 22, the department said. When a jogger announced he was approaching from behind, the cyclist "became enraged" and took out a large knife or machete, according to police.

The jogger was slashed multiple times across the arms and hands and later treated at Nazareth Hospital, authorities said.

The victim in that attack described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 40s who spoke with an accent and had a "thin build," said police. He was wearing dark clothing and riding a dark BMX bike,.

Days later on Nov. 24, a man was walking the park trail around 9 a.m. when he was approached by a bicyclist on a black BMX bike, investigators said.

The cyclist attacked the victim with a large knife, sending him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with lacerations to his hands and arms, authorities continued.

That suspect was described as Hispanic, between 50 and 60, and wearing a black hoodie and riding a black bike, police said.

The most recent attack occurred Wednesday morning, Dec. 6 around 8:30 a.m., according to PPD. A woman said she was walking when a cyclist on a black BMX bike "became agitated and began yelling at her," investigators said.

When the cyclist appeared to reach for an object tied to his bike, authorities said the victim ran away.

The cyclist in that incident was described as an older Hispanic man, unshaven with a thin build and riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD's tipline at 215-686-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online.

