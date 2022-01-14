Contact Us
Lifestyle

Try Not To Smile Watching These Pennsylvania Gym Teachers Going Viral On TikTok

Nicole Acosta
Altoona Area Junior High School gym teachers Jill Lane (left) and Jill Helsel (right) are going viral on TikTok.
Altoona Area Junior High School gym teachers Jill Lane (left) and Jill Helsel (right) are going viral on TikTok. Photo Credit: @JHelsel (TikTok)

A pair of Pennsylvania gym teachers are going viral on TikTok.

Wearing the district’s signature maroon-colored athletic wear, Altoona Area Junior High School teachers Jill Helsel and Jill Lane dance and lip-sync to the most popular songs on the app.

The dynamic duo had millions of views and likes on their videos as of Jan. 12.

On one of their most viewed clips (3.3 million views), Helsel and Lane do a partner dance in a locker room. In another that garnered 7.5 million views, the teachers’ backdrop is the equipment room, filled with colorful balls and scooters – adding a touch of nostalgia for many users.

Dairy Queen and the UFC are some of their most popular fans, commenting “We made it to gym teacher tok,” and “Vibes are immaculate,” respectively.

In an interview with We Are Central PA, the teachers said they didn’t quite understand the phenomenon themselves, but the kids seem to love it – and that’s reason enough for them to keep posting.

Click here to follow Helsel and Lane on TikTok.

