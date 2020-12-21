Most Popular Pizzerias In Bucks County

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings? Here are 10 places you can try today in Bucks County.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these pizzerias, however, are dishing up pies we think you'll love.

And yes, they're all open for takeout or pick-up orders amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

1. Jules Thin Crust, 78 S Main St., Doylestown

With half a dozen locations throughout PA and another in NJ, Jules Thin Crust is known for its fierce dedication to quality. The eatery makes its own sauce and dough from scratch daily using local ingredients. Choose from one of numerous gourmet pies or create your own with the dozens of toppings available.

2. Acqua e Farina, 50 Richboro Rd., Newtown

This Newtown staple offers countless twists on classic Italian pies and authentic ingredients. The Bufalina Pizza, for example, includes grape tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella and arugula topped with prosciutto, shaved parmigiano, olive oil and basil. Also on the menu are brick oven sandwiches, pastas, calzones and chicken dishes.

3. Bella Maria Tomato Pies, 3718 Bristol Pike, Bensalem

Bella Maria is all about craftsmanship and has developed a reputation for its variety of pie styles. Choose from the Brooklyn style, Sicilian style or pan style and load it up with your choice of gourmet toppings.

4. Verrelli's Yardley Pizza, 20 S Main St., Yardley

Verrelli's in Yardley offers a huge variety of specialty pies in both traditional and thin crust. Chicken parm, Mediterranean and Philly cheesesteak are among favorites. Don’t forget to try one of the eatery’s signature steak sandwiches as well.

5. Amato’s Pizza, 116 Trenton Rd., Fairless Hills

Finally, Amato’s features a generous array of pan and Sicilian pies, though they specialize in the latter. Choose your style and load it with your pick of fresh toppings like bacon, ground beef, ricotta, garlic and eggplant. Still hungry? Pair your pie with one of Amato’s countless other Italian specialty sandwiches, calzones, pastas, salads, burgers and wraps.

