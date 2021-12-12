Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Dad Dies In Vineland Crash
Lifestyle

Family Sought For Bonded PA Dogs Who 'Need To Work On Dieting'

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Nikki and Fluffy
Nikki and Fluffy Photo Credit: Last Chance Ranch

A pair of dogs whose owner went into a nursing home are in need of a forever home, according to their Bucks County-based rescue.

Nikki and Fluffy are bonded 9-year-old Collie mixes, according to Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown.

They are described as being "very sweet dogs who would love a new home together where they can spend their days napping together and going for walks."

Both are overweight and will need to work on dieting, the rescue said.

Contact Last Chance Ranch to apply.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.