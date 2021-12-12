Family Sought For Bonded PA Dogs Who 'Need To Work On Dieting'

A pair of dogs whose owner went into a nursing home are in need of a forever home, according to their Bucks County-based rescue.

Nikki and Fluffy are bonded 9-year-old Collie mixes, according to Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown.

They are described as being "very sweet dogs who would love a new home together where they can spend their days napping together and going for walks."

Both are overweight and will need to work on dieting, the rescue said.

Contact Last Chance Ranch to apply.

