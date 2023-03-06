Celebs You Probably Didn't Know Were From Philadelphia Area

When it comes to celebrities, Pennsylvania boasts a roster of A-List talent to rival any state.

Some of the most iconic athletes, musicians, and TV personalities live in Philadelphia (or its suburbs), or once called it home.

Here are the famous people you probably didn't realize were from the city of Brotherly Love:

Philadelphia:

Erika Alexander graduated from Philadelphia High School for Girls and is most famous for her role as Pam Tucker on NBC's "The Cosby Show."

graduated from Philadelphia High School for Girls and is most famous for her role as Pam Tucker on NBC's "The Cosby Show." Kevin Bacon attended Julia R. Masterman High School and earned a full scholarship to the Pennsylvania Governor's School for the Arts at Bucknell University.

attended Julia R. Masterman High School and earned a full scholarship to the Pennsylvania Governor's School for the Arts at Bucknell University. Jessica Barth attended took classes at the Wilma Theater in Center City and landed a role in "Get Smart," but is most popular for her roles in "Ted" and "Ted 2."

attended took classes at the Wilma Theater in Center City and landed a role in "Get Smart," but is most popular for her roles in "Ted" and "Ted 2." Julia Cohen is a professional tennis player who grew up in Philadelphia. She was ranked No. 1 for ages 18 and under in doubles in NJ, PA and DE at six years old.

is a professional tennis player who grew up in Philadelphia. She was ranked No. 1 for ages 18 and under in doubles in NJ, PA and DE at six years old. Kevin Hart attended George Washington High School and later dropped out of the city's community college. His first stand-up set was apparently at the The Laff House in Philadelphia.

attended George Washington High School and later dropped out of the city's community college. His first stand-up set was apparently at the The Laff House in Philadelphia. Holly Robinson Peete was born in Philadelphia and attended the Greene Street Friends School before her family moved to California. She is famous for her role in "21 Jump Street" and was a personality on "The Talk" on CBS.

was born in Philadelphia and attended the Greene Street Friends School before her family moved to California. She is famous for her role in "21 Jump Street" and was a personality on "The Talk" on CBS. DJ AM, also known as Adam Goldstein, hails from Philadelphia but ultimately came into a lucrative deejaying career in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Bucks/Montgomery counties:

Maria Bello was born in Norristown and graduated from Archbishop John Carroll High School in Radnor. She went on to major in political science at Villanova University. Bello is known for roles in "Permanent Midnight," "Coyote Ugly," "ER" and more.

was born in Norristown and graduated from Archbishop John Carroll High School in Radnor. She went on to major in political science at Villanova University. Bello is known for roles in "Permanent Midnight," "Coyote Ugly," "ER" and more. Sabrina Carpenter was raised in Doylestown and is known for roles in "Law & Order: SVU," "Girl Meets World" and more.

was raised in Doylestown and is known for roles in "Law & Order: SVU," "Girl Meets World" and more. Bradley Cooper was born in Abington but grew up in Jenkintown and Rydal. He worked at the Philadelphia Daily News while attending Germantown Academy.

was born in Abington but grew up in Jenkintown and Rydal. He worked at the Philadelphia Daily News while attending Germantown Academy. Kat Dennings grew up in Bryn Mawr and was homeschooled but attended at Friends' Central School for half-day classes. Dennings starred in "2 Broke Girls" and "Thor."

grew up in Bryn Mawr and was homeschooled but attended at Friends' Central School for half-day classes. Dennings starred in "2 Broke Girls" and "Thor." Matthew Fox was born in Abington but later moved with his family to Wyoming. He starred in "Party of Five" and "Lost."

was born in Abington but later moved with his family to Wyoming. He starred in "Party of Five" and "Lost." Lauren Holly was born in Bristol before her family moved to New York. She starred in "What Women Want," "Dumb and Dumber" and more.

was born in Bristol before her family moved to New York. She starred in "What Women Want," "Dumb and Dumber" and more. The Lawrence Brothers (Andrew, Matthew and Joey) were child actors who hail from Abington. They starred together in "Brotherly Love," but all had different career paths.

(Andrew, Matthew and Joey) were child actors who hail from Abington. They starred together in "Brotherly Love," but all had different career paths. Pink , or Alecia Hart, is from Doylestown and attended Central Bucks High School West. Some of her first-ever gigs were in Philadelphia.

, or Alecia Hart, is from Doylestown and attended Central Bucks High School West. Some of her first-ever gigs were in Philadelphia. Kobe Bryant was born in Philadelphia but attended Lower Merion High School.

was born in Philadelphia but attended Lower Merion High School. Jamie Moyer was raised in Sellersville and attended Souderton Area High School, where he played baseball. Moyer was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2015 but previously pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox and more.

was raised in Sellersville and attended Souderton Area High School, where he played baseball. Moyer was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2015 but previously pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox and more. Mike Piazza was born in Norristown but was raised in Phoenixville. He had a stunning MLB career on the LA Dodgers, NY Mets, Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres and Oakland As.

was born in Norristown but was raised in Phoenixville. He had a stunning MLB career on the LA Dodgers, NY Mets, Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres and Oakland As. Christina Perri was born in Bensalem and attended Archbishop Ryan High School. She is known for her hit song "Jar of Hearts" and later competed on "So You Think You Can Dance."

Chester/Delaware counties:

Tina Fey was born in Upper Darby and attended Cardington-Stonehurst Elementary School and Beverly Hills Middle School, before graduating from Upper Darby High School. Fey rose to fame on "Saturday Night Live" and is known for her show, "30 Rock."

was born in Upper Darby and attended Cardington-Stonehurst Elementary School and Beverly Hills Middle School, before graduating from Upper Darby High School. Fey rose to fame on "Saturday Night Live" and is known for her show, "30 Rock." Jack Krizmanich hails from Phoenixville and got his start in modeling, before starring in various TV shows and movies including "True Blood," "What I Like About You," "Parks and Recreation," and more.

hails from Phoenixville and got his start in modeling, before starring in various TV shows and movies including "True Blood," "What I Like About You," "Parks and Recreation," and more. Brandon "Bam" Margera grew up in West Chester, where he dropped out of West Chester East High School. The skateboarder and TV personality is known for "Jackass" and "Viva La Bam."

grew up in West Chester, where he dropped out of West Chester East High School. The skateboarder and TV personality is known for "Jackass" and "Viva La Bam." Cheri Oteri is from Upper Darby and went on to star on "Saturday Night Live," along with various movies including "Liar Liar," "Scary Movie," "Inspector Gadget" and more.

is from Upper Darby and went on to star on "Saturday Night Live," along with various movies including "Liar Liar," "Scary Movie," "Inspector Gadget" and more. Miles Teller was raised in Downington before moving to Florida at 12. He is known for roles in "Divergent," "Whiplash," "War Dogs" and more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.