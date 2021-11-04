Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Lifestyle

Barstool CEO Portnoy Denies Rape Allegations In Scathing 'Hit Piece' Report

Daily Voice
Dave Portnoy
Dave Portnoy Photo Credit: Dave Portnoy Twitter screengrab (@stoolpresidente)

Barstool sports CEO Dave Portnoy has denied sexual misconduct allegations published in an exclusive report by Business Insider on Thursday.

Three women spoke anonymously out of fear of retaliation, they said, in accusing 44-year-old Portnoy of "violent and humiliating" sexual encounters.

Calling the report a "hit piece," Portnoy admitted to having sex with two of the women named in the report, and maintained it was all consensual.

One woman described her encounter with Portnoy as "rape," and another claimed she was hospitalized with depression and suicidal ideation three days after "aggressive sex" with him at his Nantucket, MA home in the summer of 2020, NBC News reports citing Insider.

The women told Insider they felt as though Portnoy "abused his fame and power and put them in compromising positions."

Portnoy also made headlines earlier this year when a leaked sex tape reportedly caused a dip in shares of Penn National Gaming. So too, stocks took a 20 percent dip Thursday in light of the Business Insider report.

Survivors of sexual assault can get confidential help by calling the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visiting their website.

Click here for the exclusive report by Insider. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.