Levittown Woman Stabbed Mother, 'Yelled About The Devil': Court Docs

Emily Ann Rizzo, 32, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and related misdemeanors, court records show.

In an affidavit, police said they were called to an Ivy Hill Road home on Tuesday, July 2 for a reported stabbing. They arrived to find Rizzo "face down yelling about the devil and Lucifer on the bed," according to the complaint.

Officers said they had to "drag her from the bed by her feet" to get her in handcuffs.

"While making this arrest, Emily was yelling about being God, Satan and Lucifer and she was going to kill everyone," wrote Bristol police.

Witnesses reportedly told police that the 32-year-old "came home intoxicated on methamphetamine" before grabbing a steak knife and saying she was going to kill herself. During a scuffle with family members over the knife, Rizzo allegedly said "back off or I will stab you, not myself," according to the affidavit.

She then "stabbed her mother (...) multiple times," authorities said.

The victim was taken to an emergency room with stab wounds to her neck, abdomen, and right leg, police wrote.

Rizzo was arraigned on Wednesday, July 3 and bail was set at 10 percent of $200,000, according to court records. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 16.

