Levittown Woman Shot Husband Dead In Broad Daylight: Bucks DA

It happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub's Office in a release.

Witnesses told police that 40-year-old Sammar Khan and her husband, 38-year-old Faisal Iqbal, were having a conversation near the coastline when Khan began "speaking loudly in another language," the DA's Office wrote.

A short time later, witnesses reported hearing a "pop," and Iqbal "stood up and began wrestling with Khan," according to the release. More gunshots were heard during the struggle, they added.

The husband and wife began to walk toward the parking lot, with Iqbal telling at least one witness along the way to call 911, the DA's Office said. That's when Khan shot Iqbal twice, officials said.

"As Iqbal lay on the ground defenseless, Khan walked over to him and shot him twice in the torso and once in the head," authorities claimed.

Police arrived at the scene to find Khan with blood on her clothing, the release says. Iqbal was found nearby with multiple gunshot wounds, and was later pronounced dead at the scene, officials wrote.

Khan was charged with possession of an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment in addition to her husband's murder, the DA's Office said.

Court records show her bail was denied at her arraignment on Tuesday, May 30, and that she is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 7.

