Levittown Neighbor Exposed Himself To Doorbell Camera: Affidavit

Charles George Swenson, 40, is charged with indecent exposure, harassment, and disorderly conduct, authorities said.

The incident happened on the 100 block of Idlewild Road on Sunday, July 21, police wrote in the affidavit. A neighbor showed officers a video of Swenson walking up to their door, spitting on their porch, and then walking away while pulling his pants down and "standing on the masonry wall between the two properties," investigators said.

He "pulled out his buttocks then turned around exposed his genitals to the camera," police wrote in the complaint.

The neighbor also said he was "unable" to go outside because Swenson was "in the area for the rest of the day harassing him," authorities said.

Swenson is being held on 10 percent of $60,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Aug. 7, court records show.

