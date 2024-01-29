Levittown Engineer Faked Nuclear Reactor Safety Paperwork For 11 Years, Feds Say

Miguel Marcial Amaro of Newark, Delaware, and Martin Ramos of Levittown, Pennsylvania are both banned from participation or employment in any Nuclear Regulatory Commission-licensed activities as part of their plea deals, said federal prosecutors.

Authorities said Marcial Amaro and Ramos both worked for a company that provided acoustic emissions (AE) testing for nuclear power plants designed to detect structural defects in their equipment — including critical equipment in the nuclear reactors.

Marcial Amaro's job was to make sure the company's AE equipment was calibrated every year, and Ramos worked under him as an engineer, officials said.

Between 2010 and 2021, prosecutors said the pair created "numerous" phony calibration certificates for the AE equipment. Fifteen of those fake certificates were sent to nuclear plant owners 29 times as part of their legally required final testing reports, authorities said.

The falsified records were discovered during an external audit of the company in 2021.

Under the plea agreements, Marcial Amaro is barred from NRC-licensed work for five years and Ramos for two years, according to the Justice Department.

