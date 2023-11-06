Mostly Cloudy 50°

Knife-Wielding Man Killed, Police Injured In 'Officer Involved Shooting' Bucks County DA Says

A police officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man on Sunday night, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday, Nov. 6. 

<p>A Northampton Township police vehicle.&nbsp;</p>

A Northampton Township police vehicle. 

 Photo Credit: Northampton Township PD
by Jillian Pikora & Cecilia Levine

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Elm Avenue in Churchville, Northampton Township at 7:29 p.m., the DA's release detailed. 

A 40-year-old knife-wielding man was injured and taken to St. Mary's hospital where he was pronounced dead, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck.

"A Northampton Township police officer was also treated for injuries suffered in the incident," the DA said. 

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and their Detectives leading the investigation.

"We don't have all the facts but we will have more as the day unfolds," Buck added.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

