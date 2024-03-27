Jia Qiang Li, 27, was found murdered on Jan. 2, 1997, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The Chinese national's body was discovered in a plastic garbage can at the bottom of an embankment off Interstate 95 in Lower Makefield Township, investigators say.

Troopers said his remains had been "intentionally mutilated to some degree after his death."

According to detectives, Li was affiliated with the Pell Street Flying Dragons, a street gang active in Manhattan's Chinatown in the 1980s and 1990s, and investigators believe his murder was connected to organized crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Troop M's Criminal Investigations Unit at 610-861-2026 or submit a tip to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

