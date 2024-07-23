Mostly Cloudy 81°

Jackpot Winning Match 6 Lotto Ticket Sold In Bucks County

A Pennsylvania Lottery player in Feasterville-Trevose picked up a six-figure prize on Monday, July 22, according to state gaming officials. 

Smoker’s Express, 3 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
The lucky winner matched all six numbers in the Match 6 Lotto to win the $860,000 jackpot prize. The vendor, Smoker’s Express at 3 Bustleton Pike, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning slip. 

Winners are not identified until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. All winners have up to one year from the drawing date to file a claim, and winning tickets should be immediately signed on the back. 

More than 36,000 other Match 6 Lotto players won prizes of some amount in Monday's drawing and every player is reminded to double-check every ticket, every time. 

