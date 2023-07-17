Infant, Toddler Missing; 5 Dead In Bucks Co. Flooding: Officials

Authorities said early on Sunday, July 16 that the bodies of two women and one man who had been swept away in the flash floods had been recovered from areas across Upper Makefield, Daily Voice reported.

By late Sunday, the bodies of two other women had been recovered, the police department said.

"So in total, we had seven people missing in the flood waters, with five being recovered," UMPD wrote in a statement. "With these 5 deaths, this is a mass casualty incident the likes of which we have not seen before."

"However, our commitment to finding the two children who are still missing is unwavering as we will do all that we can to bring them home to their loved ones," they said.

At a Monday morning press conference, the department said the search is ongoing and that "more favorable weather conditions" have allowed rescuers to widen the search area.

"We have search teams on foot, teams in boats searching the Delaware River, we are utilizing drone teams, diver teams, and sonar technology," UMPD said. "Every effort will be made to bring these beautiful children home to their families."

Police said the two missing children are from Charleston, South Carolina and were in the area visiting family and friends.

"They were on their way to a barbecue when their vehicles got caught in the flash flood on Rt. 532," authorities said.

The father and a 4-year-old boy escaped, but the mother, the grandmother, the 9-month-old, and a 2-year-old "were all swept away by the raging flood waters," officials wrote.

The grandmother survived and was treated at a hospital, while the mother "was one the people we found deceased during yesterday’s search efforts," per UMPD.

As of Monday, Route 532 remains closed from Meadowview Drive to Wrightstown Road, and Taylorsville Road is also closed between Route 532 and Mt. Eyre Road. More detours may appear as the search effort carries on, authorities said.

In Lower Makefield, all roads have been reopened except River Road between Woodside and Route 532, and Taylorsville Road from Woodside to Mt. Eyre, township police said.

State and regional agencies are assisting local officials in the search, according to Upper Makefield police. Gov. Joshua Shapiro thanked first responders for their efforts Sunday.

The American Red Cross is offering assistance to affected residents at the Yardley-Makefield Fire Company headquarters at 105 S. Main Street in Yardley, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

