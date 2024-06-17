'I Killed My Mother,' Bucks County Man Tells Officers In DC Hours After Murder, DA Says

Dolores Ingram, 82, was found dead inside 26024 Beacon Hill Drive on Sunday morning, June 16, after Bucks County radio dispatchers received a call from the Metropolitan D.C. Police Department to check on her well-being, the Bucks County DA's Office said.

Ingram's son, William Ingram, 49, was arrested for assaulting an officer and damaged a police car in Washington DC, police said.

During his arrest, Ingram told several Metro D.C. police officers that he had killed his mother, police said. An autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday.

Ingram remains in custody in Washington D.C., where he was charged with stealing his mother’s vehicle. Additional charges are expected to be filed against him.

After receiving the check the welfare call, Northampton Township police officers responded to the Beacon Hill Drive address. From the outside of the first-floor condo, they saw blood on a windowsill and more blood smeared on the walls, window, and floor inside.

The furniture inside appeared in disarray, the DA's office said. Police forced entry through the locked front door, and the living room appeared to have been cleared out, with the exception of a pile of clothes, towels/linens, furniture, and other household items on the far-right side of the living room.

One of the officers began to pull items off the pile and move the couch. As he moved the couch, he saw a foot, which felt cold to the touch. The officer noted that there appeared to be no signs of life. Northampton Township Police and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office launched a death investigation.

Investigators obtained a search warrant, and the woman was identified as Dolores Ingram. She appeared to have sustained severe head trauma and was buried under a pile of household items, including furniture and clothes, in the main living room area.

A witness reported being awakened at 1 a.m. Saturday to the sound of a loud banging. While the witness was awake, she reviewed her home camera and at 1:42 a.m., the camera showed William Ingram running out of the condo shirtless.

He walked back a minute later. At 10:03 a.m., the camera showed William Ingram leaving the home was wearing a shirt and carrying a duffel bag. The witness said she had not seen him since. Police located Ingram’s vehicle in the complex’s parking lot, but his mother’s white 2015 Honda Civic was missing.

Using license plate readers, investigators tracked the vehicle to two locations: at 10:13 a.m. at the 413 Bypass and Route 332 East in Newtown Township, and at 10:21 a.m. on Route 332 and Stony Hill Road in Lower Makefield Township.

Based on the readings, the vehicle was heading away from the home. During a search of the residence, police could not find the keys to Dolores Ingram’s Honda Civic, but they did find a key fob for William Ingram’s vehicle next to his mother’s body.

Detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Northampton Township Police Department are handling the investigation, with help from the Metropolitan D.C. Police Department. The case is assigned for prosecution to Deputy District Attorney Marc J. Furber and Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Reckner.

