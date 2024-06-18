Partly Cloudy 87°

I-476 Crash Causes Delays In Central Bucks: PennDOT

Drivers should expect delays following an incident on Interstate 476 in Bucks County, according to officials. 

I-476 North

 Photo Credit: 511pa.com/PENNDOT
Mac Bullock
PennDOT said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Quakertown and Lansdale. 

A lane closure is in effect, they added. 

