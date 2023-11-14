A Few Clouds 56°

Horrified Child Watches As Home Invaders Tie Up Family In Philadelphia (Video)

A disturbing new video shows a group of masked men storming a North Philadelphia home in broad daylight and tying the family up at gunpoint as children watch.

Footage from the home invasion in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia on Nov. 6. 

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

It happened on the 6600 block of North 7th Street in East Oak Lane on Nov. 6, city police said.

The victim, who runs a business out of his home, was standing outside with an employee when the gunmen pulled up in a black Acura and forced them back inside, authorities said. 

In the home, the robbers restrained and assaulted the family, according to police. A young child is visible in the video while the suspects appear to be holding other victims at gunpoint. 

The men took firearms, jewelry, and an entire safe before fleeing west on 66th Avenue in their Acura, authorities said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online. 

