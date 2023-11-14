Horrified Child Watches As Home Invaders Tie Up Family In Philadelphia (Video)

It happened on the 6600 block of North 7th Street in East Oak Lane on Nov. 6, city police said.

The victim, who runs a business out of his home, was standing outside with an employee when the gunmen pulled up in a black Acura and forced them back inside, authorities said.

In the home, the robbers restrained and assaulted the family, according to police. A young child is visible in the video while the suspects appear to be holding other victims at gunpoint.

The men took firearms, jewelry, and an entire safe before fleeing west on 66th Avenue in their Acura, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

