It began around 2:30 a.m. when a sergeant responded to a report of shots fired near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard, the department said.

He spotted a man matching the suspect description in a Dodge Ram and pulled the driver over on Brous Avenue, but the suspect sped off when the sergeant got out of his squad car, authorities said.

A short time later, other officers were conducting a "vehicle investigation" near Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road when the suspect's Dodge Ram slammed into the back of their patrol car, "causing major damage," the department said.

As the officers got out of their car, the suspect allegedly shot them — both officers received graze wounds to the head but investigators said they were able to return fire.

Meanwhile, two other officers pulled up behind the Dodge and shot at the suspect, who was hit and taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

A firearm was recovered from the suspect's truck, officials wrote. His name was not reported.

One of the injured officers, a 32-year-old with nine years in the department, was treated for a graze wound to the bridge of his nose and has since been released, according to PPD.

The other officer, a 31-year-old with six years on the force, remains hospitalized in stable condition with a graze to the head and a gunshot to the ankle, they added.

All four officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative duty pending investigations, the department said.

