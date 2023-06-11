Hit-Run Driver Got Out Of Car To Look At Victim Lying In Roadway Outside Bensalem Motel: PD

Jason Jacobs, of Philadelphia, was struck by a 2015-2017 white Hyundai Sonata as he was crossing Route 1 in front of the Lincoln Motel around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Bensalem police said.

The vehicle stopped and the black male driver got out, looked at Jacobs lying in the roadway, then got back in the car and fled the scene northbound on Route 1, police said.

Jacobs was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is listed in critical condition. Meanwhile, police are trying to track down the pictured vehicle.

It should have damage to the hood and a broken windshield. If you have any information about the location of this vehicle or the driver, please submit an anonymous tip or call Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719.

