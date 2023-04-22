Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 59°

HazMat Scare Evacuates Bucks County Apartment Complex

Residents of a Doylestown apartment complex were evacuated from their homes Saturday afternoon as emergency workers responded to a possible hazardous materials situation, officials say. 

Regency Woods Apartments, Doylestown
Regency Woods Apartments, Doylestown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Bucks County Special Operations
Mac Bullock
Doylestown Fire Company No. 1 received the call at about 12:10 p.m. on April 22, they said in a release. Also on the scene were members of the Bucks County Hazmat Team and "bomb disposal units," the company wrote. 

Central Bucks Regional Police said they received a report about "suspicious chemicals" on the premises, and that the building was evacuated while crews worked the scene. 

"The Fire Marshall and Bucks County Hazmat Team responded and found the chemicals were safe and there is no safety concerns," the department wrote in a release. 

