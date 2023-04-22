HazMat Scare Evacuates Bucks County Apartment Complex

Doylestown Fire Company No. 1 received the call at about 12:10 p.m. on April 22, they said in a release. Also on the scene were members of the Bucks County Hazmat Team and "bomb disposal units," the company wrote.

Central Bucks Regional Police said they received a report about "suspicious chemicals" on the premises, and that the building was evacuated while crews worked the scene.

"The Fire Marshall and Bucks County Hazmat Team responded and found the chemicals were safe and there is no safety concerns," the department wrote in a release.

