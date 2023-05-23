Gun Backfires As Man Terrorizes Ex-GF, Family In Bensalem: Police

The magazine had fallen from the firearm that Powell was pointing up the stairs of his ex's Bensalem home last Saturday May 20, and a safety mechanism wouldn't allow it to fire, police said.

Still, he tried again. And again after that.

That's when someone pushed Powell out of the home, and he fled. It wasn't long before he was captured with help from a SWAT Team, though, at a home on the 100 Old York Road in Jenkintown, authorities said.

For now, his ex-girlfriend and her family can breathe a sigh of relief. Hopefully.

According to Bensalem police, Powell and his girlfriend broke up on Friday, May 19. The following day, he showed up at her house, brought her to a bedroom, closed the shades and locked the door, authorities said.

Powell pulled out a handgun and held it against his ex's forehead, slapping her face, pistol whipping her and telling her to "shut up," police said.

Powell occasionally pointed the gun at her head while threatening to kill her oldest daughter and parents.

At one point, the victim called for her daughter who came up to the bedroom. The victim then mouthed "Help me" as she gestured that Powell had a gun.

The victim's daughter went downstairs and got her father, who told Powell to leave the house. As Powell was leaving, he pulled the gun out again, pointed it up the stairs and pulled the trigger, police said.

That's when the magazine fell, rendering the firearm useless, according to authorities.

Bensalem police placed officers outside of the home on Williamson Court and obtained an arrest warrant for Powell.

Bensalem police contacted the Abington Police Department who obtained a search warrant for the Jenkintown apartment they believed he was staying in. The Abington Township Police SWAT Team was activated and were able to take Powell into custody without incident.

Two guns were recovered, one of which was used in the aggravated assault in Bensalem, authorities said. Powell was transported back to the Bensalem Township Police Department where he was arraigned by District Justice Michael Gallagher.

He was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $1 million bail.

Powell is facing charges of Aggravated Assault (2 counts); Firearms not to be carried without a license; Terroristic Threats; Possession of an Instrument of Crime; Recklessly Endangering another Person; Simple Assault; and Harassment.

