It happened on the 4800 block of Whitaker Avenue around 6 p.m., the department said. Ezequiel Morales was walking back to his car when he was hit by a white van that fled the scene.

Morales was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead just before 6:30 p.m., police said.

NBC10 Philadelphia reported that the van was later found abandoned nearby.

The crash remains under investigation, said PPD.

