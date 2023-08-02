'Give Me Your Money Or I'll Kill You': Gunpoint Bicycle Robbery Suspect Caught In Bensalem

Antwan Clayton Jones, 42, of Ellenville, New York, is charged with robbery, terroristic threats, and related counts, the department wrote in a release.

It happened on Monday, July 31 in the parking lot of the Street Road Kohl's, police said.

The victim had just withdrawn cash from an ATM and was beginning to ride away on his bike when a man pulled up in a car and hopped out brandishing a gun, investigators wrote.

"Give me your money or I'll kill you," the robber said while pointing the weapon at the victim's head, according to police. The victim forked over $1,000 and the suspect fled in a grey Nissan Altima, BPD said.

The car, a rental, was later located at another Street Road business. Police said they found Jones inside and arrested him without incident.

He was arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 1 where bail was set at 10 percent of $250,000, court records show. Jones is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 9.

