Freight Train Hits Cement Truck In Bucks County

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Township Line and Big Oak roads, said Middletown police.

No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were released, the department said, though some diesel fuel and drywall dust spilled along the tracks.

Some brush fires near the tracks were reported at the time of the crash, a CSX spokesperson told Dail Voice.

SEPTA's West Trenton Line was closed for about three hours as authorities cleared the tracks, police said.

Big Oak Road from Oxford Valley Road and Township Line Road from Langhorne Yardley Road are likely to remain closed "well into this afternoon or early evening," they added.

"This week marks National Rail Safety Week and this is an unfortunate reminder for drivers to always practice safe behavior at railroad crossings," CSX said in a statement. "The incident is under investigation."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.