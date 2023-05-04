Firefighters Respond To Early Morning Blaze In Sellersville

Sellersville Volunteer Fire Department received the call shortly after 1 a.m. on May 4, firefighters wrote in a release. Department brass arrived to find flames showing from the corner of a two-story single-family home, SVFD said.

A crew was sent into the first story of the building with a handline connected to a hydrant on Main Street, the department wrote.

When Engine 26 from the Perkasie Fire Company arrived at the scene, they were assigned to attack the fire from the second floor, but the home's staircase had collapsed, they wrote on Facebook.

Ladders were set up by the West End Fire Company of Quakertown, and "all second-floor operations (were) carried out via the windows," Perkasie fire officials said.

The family escaped unharmed but the building is "a complete loss," PFC wrote, adding that crews remained on the scene until 4 a.m.

